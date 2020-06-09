Glass Vase Makes Cameo Appearance At Heritage

DALLAS – A George Woodall for Thomas Webb & Sons cameo glass vase titled, “The Origin of Painting,” circa 1887, led four works by the artist that finished among the top ten to lead Heritage Auctions’ Tiffany, Lalique & Art Glass Including Art Deco & Art Nouveau sale on June 4. Competitive bidding drove the final result for the vase to $118,750. The vase, from the estate of Dr Jerry N. Black in Buckhannon, W.Va., includes the artist’s signature and date of completion: “G. Woodall, 1887.” The source of Woodall’s “The Origin of Painting” is a painting by Giovanni Battista Cipriani, likely after an etching by Louis Charles Ruotte or Francesco Bartolozzi. This vase was the first of three completed by Woodall.

