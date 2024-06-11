Glamorous Jewelry & Decorative Delights Dazzle In Clars’ Mid-May Showcase

Review by Carly Timpson

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Clars Auction Gallery conducted four days of spring sales, starting with The Golden & Glamour Era Auction on May 16 and finishing with Spring Fine & Rare Wines Auction on May 20. Between these were the Furniture, Art & Asian Auction on May 17 and The Warehouse sale on May 18. Altogether, the four auctions had a sell-through rate of 87 percent.

The Golden & Glamour Era Auction

Clars president and chief executive officer, Rick Unruh, shared, “The Golden & Glamour Era auction on Thursday, May 16, featuring the jewelry collection of Hollywood actress, Joanna Barnes, did quite well. Her collection sold for $108,580. Barnes was in such films as Auntie Mame and both versions of The Parent Trap.” In addition to Barnes’ collection, the sale also included luxury handbags, luggage and other jewelry.

The top lot in this sale was an 18K gold Tiffany & Co. Scorpio pendant from Barnes’ collection. The pendant, which measured 2 inches in diameter, was on a 29-inch-long 18K gold cable link chain. Featuring a raised Scorpio figure on a textured surface resembling a cracked desert ground, the zodiac pendant was bid to $7,040.

Following the Scorpio in price was a synthetic sapphire, diamond and platinum bracelet, also from the Barnes collection. With a central row of square-cut synthetic sapphires bordered on both sides by old European-cut diamonds, the dazzling tennis bracelet totaled approximately 9 carats. While the bracelet was platinum, it was supplemented by a gold clasp hinge and silver safety chain. Finishing just within its estimate, the bracelet made $5,240.

A circa 1980s 18K gold Gucci bangle bracelet from Barnes’ estate earned $4,234. Nicknamed the “elephant hair bangle” after a notable design from the 1970s, this Italian-made bracelet was of a wire wrap design with two sliding “knots” to adjust the bangle to a custom fit.

Unlike the top three lots, the fourth — a Tank Louis Cartier watch — was not from the estate of the late Hollywood actress. Bringing $3,603, this watch featured the iconic rectangular Tank case with black Roman numerals on a white dial and it was on a black snake-leather strap. Additional details included blue hands and a round cabochon blue spinel on the crown. It was sold with its original box and later battery service papers from Cartier.

Furniture, Art, & Asian Auction

Featuring 664 lots that spanned all periods and styles, including French Barbizon School paintings, Italian marble, modern design furniture, studio glass, Georg Jensen silver, Indigenous art and assorted other collectible objects, the May 17 Furniture, Art, & Asian Auction brought some of the highest prices of the week for Clars.

Suzy Pai, senior furniture and decorative arts specialist, said, “The French gilt-bronze Madonna and Child, sold to an international bidder for $48,000. It is believed to be a fine example from the Thirteenth Century, Limoges, France. It features the Late Romanesque style with shallow linework and glass and enamel-painted eyes. Details are fashioned to mimic cabochon gemstones.” Talesa Eugenio, Clars’ press representative, shared that the Madonna figure brought “incredible phone bidding and online frenzy, with the winning bidder online.”

Surpassing its $7,000 high estimate to achieve $21,420 was a Chinese huanghuali square table from the Qing dynasty. Harry Huang, Clars’ Asian art specialist commented that this table “did well because of its age — circa 1800 or earlier — and the quality of the material.” Huanghuali, a rich amber rosewood known for its strength and durability, is considered one of the most desirable Chinese hardwoods used in furniture. This Classical corner-leg table had humpback stretchers and measured about 3 feet wide.

Unruh noted that a painting by American artist William Franklin Jackson also found success, selling to a local California buyer for $19,757. Jackson’s signed but undated “Field of Poppies and Lupine” depicted a lush field with a narrow dirt path leading to a cottage on the hillside in the distance.

Another painting, this one without either a title or a signature, was attributed to a follower of the Eighteenth Century Dutch painter Jacobus Vonck. Cataloged as “Landscape with Exotic Birds,” this tall oil on canvas painting depicted various birds on and around a tree, seemingly waterside. It was bid past its high estimate to earn $9,450.

The Warehouse

The May 18 Warehouse auction covered all the bases and was described by the auction house as a “thoughtfully curated assortment of pieces priced for accessibility.” Featured among the 764 lots were jewelry, sculptures, prints, silver, Asian art and decorative objects, porcelain and timepieces.

Pai noted, “The success of The Warehouse Sale’s decorative arts and clothing likely stemmed from several key factors. Firstly, conservative estimates fostered a competitive environment, where the true value of high-quality items from Italian sculptures to fine porcelain, could shine through. Secondly, the inclusion of established luxury fashion brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Loro Piana and Russian sable fur coats ignited competitive bidding. These prestigious names attracted discerning buyers eager to acquire unique pieces. The combination of conservative estimates and prestigious names created a dynamic atmosphere that drove prices upward.”

The top two lots in the sale were Russian sable fur coats by Sojuzpushnina Sobol. These coats came from the estate of film and television personality, author and philanthropist Robert Darwin. Items from Darwin’s estate were being sold to cover student tuition at California State University, Monterey Bay. When donating his estate to the university, Darwin, whose parents were immigrants, shared, “I want my money to go to worthy and talented kids who could have never gotten into college in any other way.” At $3,126, the highest earner was a 43-inch-long coat and behind it was a 28-inch-long coat, with woven collar and cuffs, that was sold with two fur hats, both with boxes. The second lot made $2,117.

Several lots of Chinese porcelain achieved prices that more than doubled their high estimates and Huang attributed that success to the firm’s “loyal buyer base, and how unique items will sometimes attract more eyes and hence bids.” A Ming-style blue and white trumpet vase that had been fashioned as a double-socket lamp found a buyer for $1,792. With a high estimate of just $200, the vase had a bulbous body and was painted with flying dragon motifs.

An entire shelf of Chinese porcelain housewares estimated $300/500 went out at $1,703. The assorted lot was primarily comprised of teapots, though there were some cups, saucers and other small pieces as well. The teapots were of varied form and design, including teapots with famille rose garden planter motifs and others with lotus motifs.

Spring Fine & Rare Wines Auction

On May 20, Clars offered 108 lots in its Spring Fine & Rare Wines Auction, which was led by six bottles of 1985 Château Cos d’Estournel Grand Cru, Saint-Estephe, Bordeaux, and a single bottle of Vintage Cuvée Dom Pérignon; both lots went out at $1,071. The Cuvée Dom Pérignon champagne was sold with an original presentation case. Crossing the block at $832 was a lot comprising four bottles of 1996 Carruades de Lafite Pauillac, Bordeaux, which were estimated at just $150/250. The fourth highest priced lot was two bottles of 1977 Diamond Creek Red Rock Terrace cabernet sauvignon, which went out for $693.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Clars’ next auctions include Important Summer Fine Art Sale on June 20; Jewelry, Furniture & Asian on June 21; and The Warehouse on June 22. For information, 888-339-7600 or www.clars.com.