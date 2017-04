DENVER, PENN. — The standout at Morphy Auctions’ toys, dolls and figural cast iron auction April 14–15 was a J.&E. Stevens cast iron “Girl Skipping Rope” mechanical bank that sold just over its high estimate at $38,400.

Measuring 8 ½ inches tall and wide, the bank is a well-collected model in a clean example that was previously in the Edwin Mosler collection.

A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.