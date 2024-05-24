Giraffe Carousel Figure Reaches Impressive Heights At Schmidt’s

YPSILANTI, MICH. — Leading Schmidt’s Antiquities’ May Gallery Auction on May 18 was a circa 1905 Philadelphia Toboggan Company giraffe carousel figure. The figure had a hollow body and its original polychrome painted finish with inset glass eyes and a detailed carved mane and saddle. One of the glass eyes read “PBC 7-1-44.” The figure also featured a mask cantle and scrolled trapping with tassel drops. While originally estimated at $2/4,000, intrigued bidders chased the giraffe to more than nine times its high estimate, eventually going to a collector in Oxford, Md., for $37,500, including premium. Further review of the auction’s results will be in an upcoming issue.