Gillian Ayres Abstract Plays At The Top Of Bill Hood & Sons Auction

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — A prominent Miami Beach estate and a Delray Beach 60-year collection of Americana and furnishings came to auction at Bill Hood & Sons on March 26. Among the more than 600 items on offer, including much fine art, art glass and sculpture, was a lively abstract oil on canvas by British artist Gillian Ayres (1930–2018) titled “Zephyrus did Softly Play,” 1989, which sold for $24,000, including buyer’s premium. Signed and dated lower right “Gillian Ayres 1989,” inscribed verso “Gillian Ayres, Zephyrus did Softly Play – 1989 oil on canvas,” the 60-by-60-inch painting had provenance to London gallery Purdy Hicks. Ayers is best known for abstract painting and printmaking using vibrant colors, which earned her a Turner Prize nomination. “It was a good sale,” said auction house owner Chris Hood. More highlights will be discussed in a later review.