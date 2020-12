CHEVY CHASE, MD. – Sam Gilliam (American, b 1933) was the man of the hour during Sloans & Kenyon’s December 17 sale, with two works on offer and both bringing prices good enough to make the leaderboard. Bringing $15,860 from a trade buyer in the United States, bidding on the phone who prevailed against a local collector, was “Seedling,” a 2007 work in acrylic on three hinged panels of birch. The work, which had been acquired from the Marsha Mateyka Gallery in Washington, DC in 2009, had also been in an exhibition at the Coldwell Banker Art17 Space in 2008. Bringing $4,270 was a monoprint by Gilliam titled “Platinum Series SG-CM-BLUE” that more than doubled its low estimate to bring $4,270.

A longer sale review will follow in a future issue.