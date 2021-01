YPSILANTI, MICH. – A 60-by-62-inch wall sculpture by American artist Sam Gilliam Jr sold for $64,000 at Schmidt’s Antiques Inc.’s January 1 sale. Titled “Ain’t More Than Music,” the brightly colored and highly textured work was completed in 1988 and featured in the collection of Patsy Price-Bohen of Walled Lake, Mich., who purchased it from Chicago’s Klein Gallery. The work was executed in acrylic/polypropylene on canvas and multi-section aluminum panels on a wooden substrate. It extends 15 inches in depth.

