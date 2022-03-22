Gil Russell Cigar Store Figure Tops For Copake

COPAKE, N.Y. — The top lot at Copake Auction’s March 19 unreserved estate auction, which also included the estate collection of Myron & Carolyn Neugeboren, was a vintage carved and painted wood and composition cigar store figure by Gil Russell, which brought $3,375 from an online bidder. Mike and Seth Fallon said that the 782 lot sale was very successful, with more than 3,000 absentee bids and more than 1,500 people watching online and participating.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a full report to follow.