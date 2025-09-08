Gibson Guitar Strikes Winning Chord At Nadeau’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: September 8, 2025
WINDSOR, CONN. — September 6 saw 440 lots cross the block in Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s Jewelry, Art, Furnishings & Décor Auction. Strumming past its $1,5/2,500 estimate to earn the sale-high price of $5,850, including buyer’s premium, was a Gibson L-00 acoustic guitar. The instrument had a black finish with a flame-patterned pickguard and was made circa 1936-37; it came housed in a soft case. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.
