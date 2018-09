NEW YORK CITY — Doyle’s September 17 design sale saw a circa 1980 Diego Giacometti (1902–1985) patinated bronze dining table realize $150,000. The table came to sale with an $80/100,000 estimate and featured birds, frogs and leaves underneath a round glass top. Following behind at $125,000 was a four-piece jazz band by Austrian designer Franz Hagenauer (1906–1986). The life-size band played its way well past the $30/40,000 high estimate. It was made of nickel-plated sheet metal and featured a saxophone player, trumpet player, drummer and a piano player.

A full review will appear in an upcoming issue.