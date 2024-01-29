Getty Got Great Results For Stair

HUDSON, N.Y. — Stair Galleries presented 736 lots in a three-day auction, January 23-25, titled “The Collection of Ann and Gordon Getty: A Lifetime of Connoisseurship, Curiosity and Collecting.” At the top of the sale, with a price realized of $32,000, including buyer’s premium, was a Chinese export black lacquer and parcel-gilt six-panel screen that sold to a European buyer. The Gettys had acquired the screen from Christie’s London in 1986; previously, it had been property of Viscount Leverhulme. Befitting the prominence and prestige of the Getty’s provenance, the auction was 100 percent sold by lot, earning it the distinction and status of being a “white glove” sale. More highlights from this sale will appear in an upcoming issue.