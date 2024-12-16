German Liquor Cure Tin Closes Lid For Top Price At McMurray

Published: December 16, 2024
KIRKWOOD, N.Y. — On December 7, McMurray Antiques & Auctions conducted a 133-lot sale of apothecary items, including labeled patent medicines, tins, tooth powder tins, pills from Seroco, veterinary items, books and advertising. With only one lot passing, the sale had a 99 percent sell-through rate. A Sears, Robuck and Co., Inc., (Chicago) German Liquor Cure tin led the sale, surpassing its $200/400 estimate by more than seven times to earn $2,912, including buyer’s premium. “It was the first example I’ve ever handled and knew it would get attention,” shared owner Terry McMurray. The tin, labeled “‘Sure Cure’ For Drunkenness / Stop Drinking” and “Guaranteed to destroy all desire for liquor,” also had directions and advertising on the inside of the top lid, as well as a “nice image” of a man drinking on the front. Additional highlights will be in an upcoming issue.
