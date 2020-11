VINELAND, N.J. – Measuring 35 inches long, bidders made a clatter for a large German composition Santa sleigh on wheeled platform that sold for $72,000 in Bertoia Auctions’ November 12-13 Annual Fall Auction. Santa is seen on a sleigh and pulled by six reindeer with metal antlers and bells on their harnesses.

“It’s rare in that size,” said owner Jeanne Bertoia. “What’s unique and fabulous about it is the reindeer – their heads are all facing different directions. They’re so uniquely made. There was a lot of interest and questions in the run up to the auction, I knew it was going to be a strong contender, but I never would have imagined it would bring $72,000.”

The lot sold to an American collector. Both Christmas, Halloween and other holiday material was exceptionally strong in the sale, as were music boxes and Steiff bears.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.