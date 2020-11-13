Gerard Curtis Delano Dominates At Santa Fe Art Auction

-
Published: November 17, 2020
SANTA FE, N.M. – “The Orange Cloud,” a 32¼-by-42¼-inch oil on canvas by Gerard Curtis Delano (1890-1972) sold for $526,500 in Santa Fe Art Auction’s November 14 sale.
It was one of two Delano works from the same Arizona private collection that took the top lots in the auction. All were book illustrated examples.
Behind at $93,600 was “Vermilion Cliffs,” another scene from a Navajo reservation that featured a woman with her herd of white goats standing before towering red rock formations in the background.
The auction house’s president and chief executive officer, Gillian Blitch, related she had a very strong sale, complete with artist auction records and national interest.
Watch for a full review in a future sale.
