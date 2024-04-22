Georgian Silver Entrée Dishes Bring $17,220 At CRN

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — The 332-lot April 21 Collections and Estates Auction at CRN was, to say the least, varied, as shown by the fact that the top four top-earning lots of the day had quality in common but otherwise were of completely different categories. A set of four Georgian silver entrée dishes, engraved with the British royal arms, dated to the first quarter of the Nineteenth Century and earned $17,220. The mahogany Chippendale Pembroke table traded hands for $13,530. The signed Washington document was a sea-letter dated 1796 and it realized $12,330. Louis Vuitton luggage and carpets did well, as did other American and European furniture, sailor valentines, and Asian items. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A full report will follow in an upcoming issue.