George Washington Stamp Delivers Highest Return In Holabird’s Wild West Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

RENO, NEV. — Holabird Western Auctions’ Wild West Auction July 21-24 wrangled nearly 2,450 lots of everything from Native Americana, cowboy, mining, sports, bottles, firearms, fine art, Railroad memorabilia, philatelic and numismatics and general Americana. By the time the gavel fell on the fourth day, the top place finish went to an encased 12¢ Tremont House stamp, which more than doubled its high estimate to sell for $20,800. The stamp had provenance to the Gary Bracken Collection and was unknown prior to 1939. Of the stamp, Q. David Bowers had commented in 1989, “The 12¢ value is an extreme rarity, in the series; only two specimens can be accounted for presently.” This sale will be explored in greater detail in a future issue.