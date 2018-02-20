DALLAS, TEXAS — The only inaugural button referring to George Washington as the “Father of His Country” (perhaps the earliest instance of the use of the phrase) opened for bidding at $20,000 at Heritage Auctions on Saturday, February 24. The George Washington “Pater Patriae” inaugural button sold for $225,000 to an American collector, setting a world record in this genre by a wide margin. It was the top lot in part 2 of the David and Janice Frent Collection of political and presidential Americana auction, which also set a record for the highest grossing political material auction—surpassing part 1 of the Frent Collection, which realized $911,538 from 587 bidders in October 2017. The February 24, 470-lot auction realized $1,210,634 from 641 bidders. A full review will appear in a future issue. For more information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.