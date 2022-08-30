George Morrison’s ‘Subjugation’ Breaks Estimate’s Bonds In Lotus Online Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

GUILFORD, CONN. — Lotus International’s summer online-only auction on August 28 featured more than 400 lots of artworks and other unique items. A Modernist painting by Ojibwe artist George Morrison (1919-2000), titled “Subjugation,” led the sale, finishing at $40,625, including buyer’s fees, a hefty premium above its $4/6,000 estimate. The painting had a substantial exhibition history, including 1946 at the Whitney Museum of American Art, 1947 at Rockport Art Association’s Summer Show, the Corcoran Gallery of Art, Washington DC and more. In addition to a large roster of Twentieth Century artists the sale offered unique items, including sculptures, Frankart ashtrays, Eames chairs and more. Watch for a further review in an upcoming issue.