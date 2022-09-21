George Meekins, 78, Antiques Dealer - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SALISBURY, MD. — George Charles Meekins, age 78, died peacefully, August 26, surrounded by family at the TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury. He was born on May 3, 1944, the son of the late George A. Meekins and Ruth Ann Meekins of Worton, Md. George, Carol and Robert Meekins have had an open shop on the Eastern shore of Maryland for 40 years. Their love of Americana led to specializing in Eighteenth and early Nineteenth Century country painted furniture. They have also done several shows each year, sharing their recent discoveries with collectors throughout the United States.

In his childhood with the influence of his parents and siblings he developed a loving heart, good work ethic and kindness he would carry throughout his life. After graduating Shenandoah Valley Academy High School in 1962, George would go on to graduate from Art School in Baltimore, Md., in the spring of 1964.

George was beloved by his wife Carol Ann Meekins, they were married September 10, 1964. The couple settled in Caroline County, where they raised their three sons, George Craig Meekins, Robert Bryan Meekins and Christopher Ryan Meekins.

George was a dedicated hard worker; he worked for more than 16 years for Home Mutual Life Insurance Company of Easton, Md. During his tenure he was an agent, covering Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot Counties and later became assistant district manager covering the Eastern shore of Maryland. George was awarded several top salesman awards from the company and frequently qualified for company trips to destinations such as Nashville, New Orleans, Greenbrier, Poconos, Jamaica and Bahamas. However, with his education in art, artistic ability, being a master woodworker craftsman and love for antiques, he would follow his heart and pursue a career to capitalize on his passion. Together with his wife they would build a business and George would become an expert and merchant in antique restorations. Country Treasures would become their future when they opened their shop in Preston in December 1978. George would go on to become one of the most profound antiques experts for early American primitive painted furniture in the United States. In addition, he also specialized in Mid-Atlantic hunting decoys. In his new line of work George was often heard to say, “He never worked because he loved his profession.” George, Carol and Robert traveled across the country selling and buying antiques from Maine to Texas, where they met life-long, and unforgettable friends throughout their journeys.

George is survived by his wife Carol A. Meekins of Preston, three sons George C. Meekins and his wife Robin of Preston; Robert Meekins and his fiancé Cindy Wagner of Preston and Christopher Ryan Meekins and his wife Holli of Colorado Springs, Colo., five grandchildren Cindy Meekins, Sarah Meekins Durham, Ariel Meekins, Lily Meekins and Ryan Meekins; three great-grandchildren Reece Durham, Brynn Durham and Hudson Bright; a brother William A. Meekins and wife Carolyn of Chestertown, Md. and a sister Patricia A. Dagenais of Hurlock, Md., and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his nephew Steve Meekins and his beloved Jack Russells Jack, Jill, Flash and Hunter.

A service was conducted on August 31 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home in Easton, and burial followed in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.