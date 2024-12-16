George Inness Misty Landscape Is The Top Lot Of Carlsen’s Last 2024 Sale

Published: December 16, 2024
FREEHOLD, N.Y. — For its last auction of 2024, conducted on December 8, Carlsen Gallery sold select artwork from the more than 100-year collection of the College of St Rose, Albany, N.Y. The 358-lot sale was led by an oil on canvas by George Inness (American, 1825-1894). The work, “Tonal Landscape” surpassed its high estimate to finish at $15,000, including buyer’s premium. The 12-by-16-inch painting of trees in the fore- and background displayed all the hallmarks of Tonalism. Additional highlights will be discussed in an upcoming sale review.
