EAST DENNIS, MASS. — A George Inness (1825–1894) oil on canvas painting sold for $78,000, the top lot of Eldred’s two-day Summer Sale August 1–2. The painting, which hailed from a private Connecticut collection, features figures in a dark landscape with a golden sky above. The work measures 30½ by 45 inches and is dated 1888.

Two lots from Massachusetts/West Virginia artist Blanche Lazzell would finish separately at $66,000. Both were 1930s color woodblock prints featuring Provincetown scenes. “Sail Boat,” executed 1931, 12 by 14 inches, and “My Provincetown Studio,” executed 1934, 14 by 12 inches. Both works finished just above their $60,000 high estimates and came through descent of a Morgantown, W.Va., family, who were friends with the artist.

