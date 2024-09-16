George II Mantel Mirror & Side Chairs Decorate For Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle Auctions had a homey start to their fall season on September 11, with “A Prominent Pennsylvania Collection,” a 222-lot sale featuring the property of a Montgomery County, Penn., lady. Popular offerings came from categories including fine art, Asian works of art and furniture and decorative arts, to name a few. Two lots, both furniture pieces from the George II period, earned $280,800, the highest price of the sale. The first was a George II giltwood over-mantel mirror (pictured) which contained an early Nineteenth Century Dutch painting depicting a group of figures on a riverbank in its upper half. The 58-inch-high piece had a mid-Eighteenth Century giltwood frame and three divided mirror plates on its lower half. The second lot to earn $280,800 was a pair of George II walnut side chairs with needlework upholstery that were manufactured circa 1740 and had provenance to Kentshire Galleries (New York City). The auction catalog noted that the 40-inch-high chairs had “very nice patina on the walnut carving.” Despite some repaired needlework and fading in some areas, the pair skyrocketed over their $12/18,000 estimate. More highlights from this auction will be covered in an upcoming issue.