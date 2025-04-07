George Hunzinger Lollipop Chairs Were A Sweet Treat For Hyde Park

Published: April 7, 2025
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Hyde Park Country Auctions closed out the month of March with its Decorative Arts, Nautical, Country, Ephemera, Photos auction. The 419-lot sale featured property from several local estates, including part two of the nautical collection of Red Hook, N.Y., native Jeff Raymond. The sale was led at $2,000, including buyer’s premium, by two circa 1880 George Hunzinger lollipop chairs. One of the two was a rocking chair, complete with a Hunzinger patented platform rocking mechanism. A partial remnant from the original label was still affixed to the other chair. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.
Folk Art Masterpiece Brought $19,680 At CRN
April 7, 2025
Bandolier Bag Beats The Band At Wandering Bull
April 7, 2025
Hake’s Sets New Record For Original Star Wars Comic Book Art
April 7, 2025
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036