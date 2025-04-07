George Hunzinger Lollipop Chairs Were A Sweet Treat For Hyde Park

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Hyde Park Country Auctions closed out the month of March with its Decorative Arts, Nautical, Country, Ephemera, Photos auction. The 419-lot sale featured property from several local estates, including part two of the nautical collection of Red Hook, N.Y., native Jeff Raymond. The sale was led at $2,000, including buyer’s premium, by two circa 1880 George Hunzinger lollipop chairs. One of the two was a rocking chair, complete with a Hunzinger patented platform rocking mechanism. A partial remnant from the original label was still affixed to the other chair. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.