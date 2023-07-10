George Hughes ‘Saturday Evening Post’ Cover Makes Strong Result For Case - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Case Antiques’ two-day Summer Fine Art & Antiques Auction July 8-9 presented 1,259 lots, with 754 of the pricier lots offered on the first day. Leading the sale with a $103,700 result against an estimate of $18/22,000 was an original oil on board painting by George E. Hughes (American, 1907-1990) of couples at the beach. The 29-5/8-by-23¾-inch composition was the cover of the August 2, 1952, issue of The Saturday Evening Post and sold to a phone bidder. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.