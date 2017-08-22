George ‘Bud’ Downer, 79 Antiques Dealer, Lifelong Collector

NEEDHAM, MASS. – George “Bud” Downer died peacefully surrounded by his family August 4. Bud, as he was known, was an active dealer, auction attendee and Brimfield patron for many years. Well known throughout New England for his wit and wisdom, he was 79 years old.

Bud became a full-time antiques dealer in the early 1980s after a career working in the industrial and engineering field. As a young kid, Bud became interested in antiques as he was earning money helping people clean out their homes, attics and basements as a part-time job. Years later as a young father, he involved his children, taking them along with him to auctions and flea markets. These adventures laid down the groundwork for his three sons who all are now very actively involved in the New England antiques scene in one fashion or another. Bud’s primary focus was American and European fine art. He dealt in weaponry and American Indian items as well.

Those who knew Bud will remember how kind, loyal, funny, wise and intelligent he was. Bud made many lasting friendships throughout his lifetime, and it was evident by the outpouring shown in his last days.

Bud leaves behind his wife, Carol A. Downer. He was the proud father of Scott, Brett and Ellen, Lisa and Gary Giordano, Keith and Tammy. He was also stepfather to Pamela Lee, Randy and Jeff DeForest. He was adored and loved by his 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services took place in Needham on August 10, where Bud was a lifelong resident. Donations in his name may be made to the Jimmy Fund, in memo of check: “George Downer Giving Page,” c/o Dana Farber and the Jimmy Fund, Attn: Natanya Stryhas, 10 Brookline Place, Sixth Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 or visit www.myjimmyfundpage.org/give/georgedowner.