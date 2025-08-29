Georg Jensen Service Blossoms At Amero - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SARASOTA, FLA. — Amero Auctions set the summer alight with its 483-lot August Ablaze Sale, which featured everything from fine art to fine silver to a collection of 31 vintage wristwatches and more. The day was led by a 60-piece sterling silver flatware service for 12 by Georg Jensen. The service, which was in the Blossom pattern, was not monogrammed and weighed approximately 90.6 troy ounces. It far exceeded its $6/8,000 estimate to achieve $21,250, including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.