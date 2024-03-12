Gentleman’s Single-Owner Collection Attracts Global Bidders To Dore & Rees

HONG KONG — An international cadre of bidders provided competitive bidding for 66 lots in the February 27 “Property of a Gentleman – Single Owner Collection Part I,” which was presented by Dore & Rees in partnership with Argent. The auction, which featured fine art, silver, glassware and antiques, achieved a total of $214,500. Many of the top lots in the collection had been acquired from auctions at Christie’s and Sotheby’s, and the sale’s catalog duly noted such provenance.

The sale saw its apex at $39,376, for Jules Blanchard’s (French, 1832-1916) marble statue of a bathing nymph, which had been carved in 1874. Previously auctioned at Christie’s in 2009, the 80¾-inch-tall figure on a circular plinth base carried an estimate of $18/22,500 and sold to a buyer in the United Kingdom.

A buyer in France won — for $37,500 — “L’Amour et Psyche,” a charming oil on canvas that measured 38-1/8 by 43-3/8 inches by Michel Philibert Genod (French, 1795-1862). Estimated at $22,5/27,000, its history included a 2010 sale at Christie’s.

Last on the market in 2011, when the collector purchased it from a sale at Dorotheum, “Susanna und die Beiden Alten (“Susanna and the Two Old Men”) by Daniel Seiter (Venetian, 1649-1705) will also be going to France. The oil on canvas composition sold within estimate, for $20,550.

The American painter Richard Edward Miller (1875-1943) was represented in the sale by a luminous composition of a girl with a parasol. Previously exhibited at the Springfield Museum of Fine Art and last auctioned by Christie’s in 2012, it charmed bidders to $22,500, well above its $6/9,000 estimate. A buyer in the United Kingdom had the winning bid.

“Diane et Callisto” an Italian school oil on canvas composition that measured 78 by 49¼ inches flew to $18,750. Last offered for sale in 2010, at Sotheby’s, it sold to a buyer in France.

The top lots were not limited to fine art. Topping the silver category at $11,250 was a Tiffany & Co silver gilt tureen and cover that had been acquired at Christie’s in 2010. Dated 1875-1891, the lavish piece was in the Chinese Chippendale style and measured 16½ inches across the hands. A large Victorian silver wine cooler the collector had acquired at Christie’s in 2010 was made by CF Hancock of London in 1885; bidders topped it off at $5,625, nearly four times its high estimate. Continental silver offerings were led at $9,000 by a pair of German silver seven-branch candelabra with scrolled bases that had been made in 1888 by Elimeyer in Dresden. Also made in Germany was a silver centerpiece with lions pulling a cherub in a chariot that was marked “SP” and measured 15¾ inches in length. It rode to a new home for $7,875, nearly twice its high estimate.

Among decorative objects, it would be difficult to beat an Italian gilt bronze elephant, signed “G. Beneduce,” that had both a malachite base and obelisk. Previously auctioned at Sotheby’s in 2012, it rode to $4,500, doubling its high estimate.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house and have been converted from HK dollars into US dollars based on the exchange rate on the day of the auction.

Part II of this collection will take place March 26. For information, ask@argent-silver.com or www.doreandrees.com.