General Patton’s Trunk Sells For $62,000 At McInnis

AMESBURY, MASS. — John McInnis’ December 10-11 sale offered a large selection of early furniture, folk art and other Americana. But it was a US Army footlocker, or trunk, that had belonged to General George S. Patton that led the two-day sale, realizing $62,000. The trunk was lettered “Lt. General G.S. Patton, Jr,” indicating that it had been used by Patton from 1943, when he was promoted to general, until 1946 when he was killed in an automobile accident. Patton’s family has rigorously restricted personal items belonging to the general from reaching the market. As the story goes, this trunk had been used at the Myopia Hunt Club in Hamilton, Mass., where Patton was a member and frequent rider.

A simple trade sign that had belonged to Joseph W. Revere, son of Paul Revere, and later president of the Revere Copper Company, sold for $24,400. The sign and accompanying items had reportedly been found in the wall of a Canton, Mass., home believed to have belonged to the Revere family.

It was a strong sale throughout and a full report will follow.