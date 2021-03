BEDFORD, N.Y. – They may have just been garden basins, but they were not just anyone’s. With provenance to the estate of Peggy Mellon, a set of four baroque-style basins cast in lead, likely late Nineteenth/early Twentieth Century, tipped to triple their high estimate at $31,720, including premium, at Butterscotch Auction’s spring sale on March 21. The basins sold to a bidder in the room, outperforming a previous benchmark at a Sotheby’s sale. Measuring 19 inches diameter and 24 inches high each, the planters led Butterscotch’s auction featuring fine and decorative arts that had been purchased from the Mellon estate, Russian icons and Old Master drawings from a private collector, designer midcentury furniture and an extensive cache of Mexican silver. Watch for a full recap of the sale to follow.