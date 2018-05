NEW YORK CITY — It’s like someone flicked a switch—winter to summer. What better timing for the Garden Art & Antiques Fair at the New York Botanical Garden? A showcase by 29 select dealers offering a wide range of garden antiques, architectural elements, sculpture, fine & decorative art. Opening with a well-attended preview gala on May 3, the show runs through Sunday, May 6. For information, 718-817-8658 or www.nybg.org.