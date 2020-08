Gandhi’s Glasses Bring Eye-Popping Price

HANHAM, BRISTOL, U.K. – After weeks of speculation and interest from around the world, and with bids from India, Qatar, Russia, Canada and the United States, a pair of glasses that had once belonged to Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) sold at East Bristol Auctions, Ltd., on August 21 for $415,000. The buyer is a collector in the United States who was bidding on the phone and underbid by another phone bidder, with internet interest that dropped out at about $184,000. The lot had been consigned by the nephew of the man who had received the glasses from Gandhi in the 1920s-30s, in South Africa. According to auctioneer Andrew Stowe, “these glasses have been lying in a drawer for the best part of 50 years. The vendor literally told me to throw them away if they were ‘no good.’ Now he gets a life-changing sum of money. It’s been a complete honor to handle these spectacles and find them a new home.” The glasses were the last lot in the 600-lot Military, History and Classic Cars sale and had been estimated at $13/19,000.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house and have been converted into US Dollars from GBP.

For additional information, www.eastbristol.co.uk.