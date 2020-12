BEVERLY, MASS. – A plein-air mountain landscape with California golden poppies by American impressionist painter John Marshall Gamble (1863-1957) was one of the top sellers at the two-day “Thanksgiving Auction” conducted by Kaminski Auctions on December 5-6. Measuring 25½ by 32 inches in the frame, the oil on canvas had provenance to the San Diego, Calif., estate of William Hudlow and had been estimated at $12,5/15,000. It sold to an online bidder for $28,750. A more extensive recap will follow in a future issue.