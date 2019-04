STURBRIDGE, MASS. — A pair of Eighteenth Century chairs attributed to Portsmouth, N.H., chairmaker John Gaines (1704–1743) exceeded expectations April 18, in D.L. Straight’s Spring Americana and Folk Art Sale. The chairs, which auctioneer Dave Straight said had come from a Connecticut estate, had been estimated at $3/5,000 but considerable interest from the internet was followed by three bidders in the room who battled it out until one prevailed for $20,700. See a future issue for a more extensive sale recap.