Gaglio’s Dog Hitching Post Fetches $23,750 For Giampietro

BRANFORD, CONN. — The much-anticipated auction of antiques show manager Frank Gaglio took place on Thursday, June 6, with more than 400 lots coming under the hammer at New England Auctions and Fred Giampietro. With only one lot of 404 failing to find a buyer during the sale, the auction achieved a total of $518,000. Earning the sale’s highest price of $23,750, including buyer’s premium, was a circa 1860 American hitching post with a seated hound at the top. More highlights from this sale will appear in an upcoming issue.