Futura Work Leads Urban Art Sale At Heritage

DALLAS — An untitled work by Futura (b 1955), done in 1988 in acrylic and spray paint on canvas measuring 54 by 48 inches, sparked 28 bids before finishing at $131,250 — more than five times its high estimate — to lead Heritage Auctions’ March 31 Urban Art auction. Other highlights in the sale included works by KAWS, whose “4FT Companion (Black)” and a lot of three works: “The Things that Comfort,” “Stay Steady” and “No One’s Home” achieved $115,625 and $100,000 took the second and third place results, respectively. Alex Monopoly and Matt Grondek also had high-selling works; the sale grossed $857,494 in total.