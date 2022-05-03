Furniture, Asian Lot & Tall Clocks Take Charge At Withington Auction

Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy Withington Auctions

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A Boston Queen Anne Eighteenth Century highboy with provenance tipped to $6,000 at Withington Auctions on April 22. The circa 1750 case piece featured burl walnut-veneered drawer fronts and the maple case had a cornice drawer and stood on cabriole legs. Complete with original brasses, the 5-foot-4-inch-high highboy was more than just eye-candy. It had provenance from the Lyman Gilmore estate. Not far behind was a six-piece Asian lot, including a celadon platter, tea pot, Japanese box with collectible animals, two small hinged boxes and a Chinese rug mat. Estimated just $50-$100, it brought $5,100. Withington Auctions offered the estate of Lyman Gilmore, late of Antrim, N.H., in its spring auction, comprising about 250 lots.

Clocks performed well. A Tim Chandler New Hampshire tall clock struck $2,280, while a Herschede nine-tube clock was good for $1,800. From Concord, N.H., the tall clock bore Timothy Chandler’s signature on the dial. With brass eight-day movement, it stood 88 inches high. The Herschede grandfather clock featured nine tubes having a carved crest and brass moon phase dial. Dimensions were 6 feet 8 inches high with a 16-by-11-inch dial.

More traditional furniture was notable as in a Chippendale Boston dining table that fetched $2,520 and a small English coffer that made $1,560. The mahogany dining table had swing-leg support on claw and ball feet and dimensions of 42 by 27 by 14Ã½ inches. The carved English oak coffer of small size measured 21 by 18 by 14Ã½ inches.

Predating the mid-1930s when the Gibson guitar company introduced its first electric guitar, the 1927 Gibson guitar in this sale was all acoustic and went out at $1,722. Described only as “The Gibson guitar with case,” it came without strings and there was slight finish loss on front.

Rounding out the sale’s top highlights was a pair of Eldred Wheeler worktables that realized $1,560.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For more information, 603-478-3232 or www.withingtonauction.com.