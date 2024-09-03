Furniture, Art Glass & ‘Explosive’ Lithograph Fill Amero’s Mixed Bag

Review by Kiersten Busch



SARASOTA, FLA. — On August 18, Amero Auctions conducted its Carefree Days of Summer auction, which featured the second phase of the liquidation of Duck & Dolphin Antiques (Key West, Fla.), the Alexander Raydon Gallery art collection and the sword collection of Bob McGregor, alongside other lots curated from estates nationwide.

Leading the 464-lot sale was “Explosion,” a lithograph on paper by Roy Lichtenstein. The work originated from the artist’s “Portfolio 9” and was published by Irwin Hollander in 1967; it bore a blind stamp from the publisher on its lower right side. The 29¼-by-22-inch lithograph had provenance to the Alexander Raydon Gallery (New York City) and exploded past its $10/15,000 estimate to earn $18,750.

Rounding out the top three lots were two blown glass sculptures by American glass artist Stephen Rolfe Powell. Earning $17,500 was a 51½-by-23½-inch murine sculpture with a clear glass base from his “Massive Screamers” series. It was sold with a certificate of authenticity. From Powell’s “Teasers” series, the other had three lower lobes and an extended neck; it dangled at $16,680, more than double its low estimate. The approximately 62½-by-19-inch sculpture was signed and dated “2007” and “CBV.”

Hopping to $14,400 was an antique carved Chinese center table with an inset marble top. Its conforming carved border was decorated with “gourd vines and auspicious items,” according to the auction catalog. In addition, the table had a reticulated skirt ornately carved with dragons, scholar figures, clouds or smoke and fruiting vines. Its legs had stylized masks at their joints, and a carved figural toad finial on its cross stretcher.

A similar circular Chinese marble table sold for $11,875, while a console crossed the block for $10,625. Furniture was not the only popular category in the sale, with a lot of 11 wooden vintage shorebird and duck decoys flying to $9,375, far surpassing their estimate of just $300-$400. All 11 antique decoys were hand carved and painted and came from various makers, with condition and age varying per decoy.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 941-330-1577 or www.ameroauctions.com.