Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy The Auction Barn

NEW MILFORD, CONN. – Brian Corcoran presented a sale on April 12 as 365 lots were offered in a live and online format. Online bidders could participate via LiveAuctioneers, while absentee bids were handled by Hi-Bid. About 30 patrons were in the 99 Railroad Street gallery and the firm hosted about 700 registered bidders in all.

Consignments came from various estates throughout Connecticut, including the sale’s top, an original watercolor illustration by Constantin Alajálov (Armenian-American, 1900-1987) for the April 13, 1946, edition of the Saturday Evening Post. Topping off at $18,750 against an estimate of $200/300 and won by a Midwest bidder, the 18-by-13½-inch (sight) artwork was a satirical view of a harried host in apron clearly out of his element in the kitchen as dinner party chef while skeptical guests look on with cocktails in hand. Alajálov (also Aladjalov), a painter and illustrator, was born in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, and immigrated to New York City in 1923, becoming a US citizen in 1928. In addition to the Saturday Evening Post, many of his illustrations were used as covers for The New Yorker and Fortune. His works are in New York’s Museum of Modern Art and the Brooklyn Museum.

The Alajálov work was modestly estimated at $200/300. Similarly conservative was an estimate of $600/900 for a Nineteenth Century farmhouse table with breadboard ends. It burgeoned with a $5,625 result. Measuring 30¼ inches high by an ample 107½ inches long and 29¼ inches wide, it exhibited overall wear and old patina.

Finding favor with at least 15 bidders who pursued them was a pair of Ralph Lauren Canyon club chairs. There were some minor scratches on the 33¼-by-40-by-27-inch chairs, but they nevertheless jumped their $800-$1,200 estimate to land at $4,688.

From the same Massachusetts consignor, a set of six Ralph Lauren Bel Aire dining chairs, 40-by-23½-by-26 inches each, also had some minor scuffs and minor chips to one chair. The lot was bid to $2,500.

Achieving just a bit less at $2,375 was a pair of Italian-style carved walnut servers.

Fetching $2,250 against a $500/700 estimate was a teak upholstered sofa retailed by Bergdorf Goodman. With leather netting inside the panels, the sofa stretched 109¾ inches long.

You could furnish your living room with items from this sale. A Ralph Lauren Marseilles wicker trunk coffee table with leather straps was offered in never-used condition. Estimated $600/900, the 22-by-45-by-36-inch table earned $2,125. It would look nice positioned in front of a Ralph Lauren Modern Metropolis sofa. Measuring 32½ by 109 by 41 inches, it left the gallery at $2,000.

Finally, an attractive accent came in the form of a Bokhara rug, 8 feet 6 inches by 7 feet. With overall wear and in need of some cleaning, it flew above its $100/200 estimate to land at $1,750.

After the sale, Brian Corcoran said he thought it went “very well. I’m happy that it was strong in terms of furniture.”

Corcoran’s next sale will be in May. Prices are given with buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.theauctionbarnct.com or 860-799-0608.