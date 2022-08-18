 Funeral Service For R. Scudder Smith (1935-2022) - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Funeral Service For R. Scudder Smith (1935-2022)

Published: August 18, 2022

Friday, August 19, 2022
10 am
Newtown Meeting House
31 Main Street, Newtown
Family and friends invited
For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at
https://youtu.be/_7TDD6vHxkI



   
