Funeral Service For R. Scudder Smith (1935-2022) - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: August 18, 2022
Funeral Service For R. Scudder Smith (1935-2022)
Friday, August 19, 2022
10 am
Newtown Meeting House
31 Main Street, Newtown
Family and friends invited
For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at
https://youtu.be/_7TDD6vHxkI
The Bee’s 145th ‘Birthday’ Celebration Brought Staff, Family, Official Recognitions
July 12, 2022
Celebration Of Life: Peter Tillou
May 27, 2022
Devil Went Down To Brimfield, Now MIA
May 18, 2022
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036