Review and Onsite Photos by Madelia Hickman Ring

WINDSOR, CONN. – Rendering of birds by Louis Agassiz Fuertes (1874-1927) or after John James Audubon spread their wings and flew high at Nadeau Auctions’ April 7 sale. The top lot of the sale was a gouache on paper of a white gyrfalcon, which realized $42,000. It was one of seven lots of works by the artist, all from the estate of Charles R. Ferguson of Bloomfield, Conn. The sale of approximately 475 lots was more than 95 percent sold by lot and realized more than $800,000.

The second highest selling lot was a Chinese hardwood bench. Estimated at $800-$1,200, interest escalated bidding and it closed at $30,000, underbid by a bidder in the salesroom. Speaking prior to the sale, Nadeau’s president, Edwin “Eddie” J. Nadeau III, said the sale had received a lot of international interest and there were several Asian buyers in the salesroom. Other Asian lots that outperformed expectations include a porcelain table screen that closed at $4,800 ($400/800), a silk panel with geisha decoration that finished at $3,600 ($150/250) and a scroll painting of a scholar that brought $7,200 ($200/400).

A signed letter by Abraham Lincoln realized $10,800, while a Society of Cincinnati membership document, signed by both George Washington and Henry Knox, brought $7,800. An item that had received a lot of presale interest was the Few-Chrystie family blockfront mahogany slant lid desk. Estimated at $3/5,000, there had been some speculation that it might be Southern; it closed at $9,600.

The estate of Faith K. Tiberio, a philanthropist from Sherborn, Mass., brought solid results and significantly outperformed expectations. Highlights from the Tiberio estate include a Naval Jack 30-star flag that realized $3,300, more than ten times the low estimate; a portrait of the ship St Patrick by John Frederick sailed past the estimate ($1,5/2,500) to land at $7,800; and a lamp with whimsical bronze monkey base climbed to $2,160 ($400/800).

The sale featured another group of artworks from the Credit Suisse Americana collection. Nadeau said the firm was nearly done selling the collection, which it has been selling in small sections over the past three years. The strongest selling work from the Credit Suisse collection was a Robert Havell engraving after Audubon of a white heron, which realized $14,400 ($4/8,000).

Jewelry kicked off the sale and performed respectably. The top lot of the section was a Cartier pearl double strand necklace with 18K white gold clasp. Estimated at $2/4,000, a phone bidder edged it past the high estimate to close at $5,400.

Quoted prices include buyer’s premium. Unless otherwise noted, prices do not reflect the internet surcharge, where applicable.

