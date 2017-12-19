Fruitlands Museum Presents Cooperative Exhibition: Modern Craftspeople Channel Conversations Through Old Craftsmanship

BOSTON and HARVARD, MASS. – Fruitlands Museum in Harvard is presenting a collaborative exhibition of handcrafted works made by 13 master craftspeople from North Bennet Street School that are shown alongside historic works that served as inspiration for the craftspeople who made them. All the historic works are pieces of furniture hand selected from historic houses operated by the Trustees of Reservations.

The exhibition, on view through March 25, provides an opportunity for the Trustees of Reservation to highlight furniture from its permanent collection while simultaneously demonstrating what historic works and craft traditions mean to graduates and instructors from Boston’s acclaimed North Bennet Street School.

While some of the North Bennet Street School craftspeople recreated historical pieces in modern ways, other craftspeople demonstrated their inspiration in different ways. Some, like Dan Faia, showcased individual decorative elements of a piece when he was inspired by the sunflowers of a Seventeenth Century Connecticut sunflower chest to create a three-dimensional sunflower still life. Paula Garabino modernized a common form, the tilt top table, by creating one with modern lines and dynamic inlay and veneers. Robert Miller was inspired by a group of Moorish nesting tables that spoke of their original owners’ love of travel.

Others made new forms inspired by old pieces. Lance Patterson combined the elegant lines of a historic form with his personal love of music to make hinged-top music stands that pay tribute to a Grecian card table. Matt Huffman adapted a mass-produced folding chair with the minimalist aesthetic of Shaker furniture to create a stylish chair suitable for any contemporary environment. Ellen Kaspern imbued a symbol of the North Bennet Street School, a lantern, with pear branches, referencing both a cherished childhood memory and twig-form furniture made in New England in the early Twentieth Century.

“We are so pleased to be working with North Bennet Street School on this unique exhibition,” said Christie Jackson, senior curator for the Trustees of Reservation. “The process of curating this has truly been a conversation, where we are exploring the stories of these historic objects, discovering the ways they were crafted, and creating a new dialogue between old and new with contemporary interpretations created by these talented craftsmen. Through these conversations, we are celebrating and sharing the rich tradition of furniture making in New England that continues to this day.”

“We’re very excited to be a part of this exhibit, as there’s a shared appreciation of cultural heritage between our organization and the Trustees. It’s a heritage that’s not only in the past, but continues to be enriched by our generation,” said Miguel Gomez-Ibanez, president of NBSS and a featured craftsman. “There are people today who make fine furniture by hand, much like those who crafted the exquisite pieces from The Trustees collection,” he added. “These new objects are designed to endure – to last as long as the Fruitlands pieces have. Perhaps one day they’ll become heirlooms and collector’s pieces as well.”

The walls of the exhibit are hung with photographs of the North Bennet Street School craftspeople taken while they were making the pieces. Gallery labels point out the inspirations that went into each piece and highlight similarities between the old and new pieces. Many of the new pieces created for the exhibit will be available for sale by the makers. The exhibit will feature a variety of public events, talks and demonstrations at Fruitlands Museum throughout the winter and early spring.

Fruitlands Museum was acquired by The Trustees in 2016, adding a significant cultural property to the organization’s network of cultural, natural and agricultural sites around the Commonwealth. The Trustees also host exhibitions, lectures, workshops and special events at the property year-round. www.fruitlands.thetrustees.org.

Founded in 1891, the Trustees of Reservation is the nation’s first, and Massachusetts’ largest, preservation and conservation nonprofit organization. Its landscapes and landmarks continue to inspire discussion, innovation and action today as they did in the past. The 116 sites it oversees are destinations for residents, members and visitors alike, welcoming millions of guests annually. www.thetrustees.org.

One of the nation’s oldest schools for hands-on training in traditional trades and fine craftsmanship, Boston’s North Bennet Street School is internationally known for its programs and for helping students to achieve meaningful lives and livelihoods.

Fruitlands Museum at 102 Prospect Hill Road, Harvard. For additional information and a lineup of upcoming events, 978-456-3924 or www.fruitlands.thetrustees.org.

Ellen Kaspern (NBSS ‘03 and instructor, continuing education) combined a lantern, symbolizing NBSS, and an early Twentieth Century twig table when she made a copper lantern embellished with pear branches.

Greg Brown (NBSS ‘10) was inspired by the figured maple of the drop leaf table and chose to use a slab of wood for the top of his hall table that had naturally split, exposing the grain “like sunlight hitting rippling water

Dan Faia (NBSS ‘94 and current department head, cabinet and furniture making), focuses on and reimagines the critical design element of a late Seventeenth Century sunflower chest.

William Locke (NBSS ‘94) used cherry, cherry veneer and Baltic birch plywood to make a dressing table, with the choice of wood “critical for the overall appearance for the viewer.” It is shown here with a dressing table from Amesbury, now in the collection of Greenwood Farm.

Steven Brown (NBSS ‘90 and instructor, full-time and continuing education) was inspired by a small tilt top stand and stories of communal work, textile production and women’s friendships forged around small tables.

OPTIONAL — Lance Patterson at work in his studio.

Miguel Gomez-Ibanez (NBSS ‘99 and currently president of North Bennet Street School) is drawn to once commonplace furniture forms that have disappeared from use today.

On top is the worktable that inspired Miguel Gomz-Ibanez to make his table, shown on the bottom.

Paula Garabino (NBSS ‘80 & ‘88 and instructor, continuing education) modernized familiar historic form by changing the shape of the top and using large pieces of veneer and inlay.

A circa 1770 Connecticut secretary, now in the collection at Naumkeag, was the inspiration for Alex Krutsky’s small inlaid chest of drawers.

Ronald Trapasso (NBSS ‘69) was struck by the beauty of the Alcott family drop leaf table shown right, and wanted to create a piece that paid homage to the table’s specific provenance. His table is shown on the left.

Closeup of Alex Krutsky’s (NBSS ‘80 and former instructor, cabinet and furniture making) inlaid chest of drawers inspired by the detail and interior compartments of the Connecticut secretary.

Shown here is the Connecticut Sunflower chest that provided the inspiration for Dan Faia’s three-dimensional sunflower still-life, shown here above.

OPTIONAL — Dan Faia at work in his studio.

OPTIONAL — William Locke shown here in his studio.

OPTIONAL — Eli Cleveland shown in his studio.

The twig table shown left was the inspiration for Ellen Kaspern’s copper and twig lantern, right.

Lance Patterson (NBSS ‘79 and ‘88 and instructor, cabinet and furniture making) was inspired by the Grecian card table shown on the left and his personal love of instrument making and music to create two pedestal music stands, shown in front.

Eli Cleveland (NBSS ‘09 and instructor, continuing education) made a swing that playfully features positive and negative space and the stylized tulip profile of the slats featured on the corner cupboard he was inspired by, shown right.

Robert Miller (NBSS ‘11 and Instructor, Continuing Education) has always loved Moorish architecture and he was inspired by a group of hexagonal tables in the collection of John and Helen Stevens Coolidge, who were themselves international travelers and who similarly appreciated Moorish aesthetics.

Matt Huffman (NBSS ‘99) was attracted by the clean lines of a Vaill Company folding chair, shown left, and inspired by Shaker furniture and adapted his background in engineering to create a chair, right, that combines elements of both industrial production with the artistry of the Shaker traditions.

A tilt top stand from Southern Worcester and in the collection of Fruitlands, shown on the right, was the inspiration for Paula Garabino’s table, left, and Steven Brown’s table in the center.

OPTIONAL — Robert Miller in his studio.