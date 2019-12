HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — An Andrew Wyeth tempera on panel together with the pair of life-size bronze casts of the artist’s hands sold for $490,230 at Leland Little Auctions’ December 6 sale.

The 1994 painting, titled “Breakup,” features a winter scene of an ice-laden river with an image of the hands emerging from a block of ice. According to the catalog description, “The bronze hands were cast from a mold of the artist’s hands by Laran Bronze Foundry, Inc of Chester, Penn., circa 1985-86, and were used by the artist to complete this painting. The foundry cast six pairs of hands — one cast was given to Mr and Mrs Frank E. Fowler by Mr and Mrs Wyeth; one cast was given to the current owner of the tempera, “Breakup”; and the other three to private individuals.”

The tempera on panel measures 19½ by 27¾ inches.”Breakout” had been exhibited at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Delaware Art Museum, the Farnsworth Art Museum and the Greenville Museum of Art.

The lot was part of a 189-lot single owner collection that included 13 total lots by Andrew Wyeth. The collection also included works by Rembrandt, Dalí and a number of chess sets by Russian maker Oleg Raikis. All lots from this collection were offered without reserve.

For more information, www.lelandlittle.com or 919-644-1243.