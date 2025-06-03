From Folky To Fanciful, Kazarian’s Warehouse Had It All - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Carly Timpson

FALL RIVER, MASS. — Fred Giampietro, auctioneer and owner of New England Auctions, took his business on the road May 15, offering 412 lots from the antiques warehouse of Richard Kazarian, following the firm’s successful April 9 sale of Kazarian’s personal collection. Hosted on site at the Fall River warehouse, the auction featured “An eclectic collection of antiques, furniture and vintage, industrial treasures,” promising something for any range of collecting tastes. In total, the sale, which had a 99 percent sell-through rate, realized $130,882.

Kate Brashears, gallery manager, said, “We are very pleased with the success of the auction. New England Auctions took on the unique challenge of an out-of-state onsite auction on the fifth floor of a historic warehouse in Fall River. Richard’s collection was very well received. We had bidders in-house and online. Richard’s collection particularly attracted many retail buyers and new first-time buyers for New England Auctions who were attracted to Richard’s wonderfully diverse collection.”

Rising to the top of the auction and earning $3,069 was a set of eight French dining chairs. Two online bidders knew the worth of these chairs, with the initial bid just shy of ten-times higher than the set’s high estimate of $250. The frames of these Nineteenth Century chairs retained their old white paint and the seats and backs were a reddish brown leather.

Another set of chairs, these slightly newer, brought $1,935. From the mid Nineteenth Century, this set of 12 folding deck chairs were made of teak wood with soft, collapsible leather seats and backs. Other notable chairs include a set of four metal circa 1960s-70s Brutalist outdoor armchairs with upholstered seats and castor wheels that sold for $1,032 ($200/400) a pair of vintage leather upholstered club chairs that also made $1,032 ($200/400) and a set of 10 Midcentury tortoise rattan folding chairs that brought $903 ($10/200).

Tables were also popular, with a three-drawer hunt table taking the lead in that category at $2,451. Made of hard pine circa 1820, the table’s brasses were later Nineteenth Century replacements though the surface was consistent with its age. A 120½-inch-long department store table from New Hampshire, with two drawers, each having ornate pull handles, achieved $1,935 ($250/500). Another just like it, with the same estimate, sold separately and went out at $1,419.

Combining these two hot categories was a garden furniture suite featuring a glass-top table and six chairs. Painted green and in a Classical style, the set showed some weathering to the paint but was otherwise in good condition. There was some competition between online and in-person bidders, with the online bidder ultimately prevailing, taking the set home for $1,677 ($200/400).

Cabinets and cupboards of many diverse forms also stood out. Achieving the sale’s second-highest price overall was a circa 1900 English chinoiserie cabinet raised on Queen Anne-style legs. Inside the cabinet’s double doors were 11 drawers, all with ornate painted details. The dark green and gold painted piece was bid to $2,838.

A two-piece Hoosier cabinet of Scandinavian or American construction sold to an online buyer for $2,064. Made circa the 1920s, the cabinet was decorated with painted and varnished wood in geometric patterns and had an enamel shelf and spoon racks on the inside.

A highly decorated low cupboard attributed to Peter Hunt was another popular find. Detailed with yellow, red and orange on a green ground, each of the cupboard’s four doors were additionally adorned with an applied champagne bottle motif and painted with glasses and music notes. After intense bidding battle, the piece went to an online buyer for $1,290.

One of the more unusual pieces in this sale was a wooden Christmas tree stand, modeled to look like a grand castle or fortress. Measuring 16 inches high on a 37-by-34-inch base, the stand was formed to hold the tree within the boundaries of the castle’s four walls. It brought $1,548 ($100/200).

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For further information, www.neauction.com or 475-234-5120.