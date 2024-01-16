From Art Deco To Art Nouveau—Treasureseeker’s New Year’s Day Sale Revels In Vintage & Antiques

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Treasureseeker Auctions

PASADENA, CALIF. — ‘Arf! How much is that doggy in the gilt frame?’ asked bidders at Treasureseeker Auction’s New Year’s Day Sale on January 1. A wonderful late Nineteenth Century oil on board portrait of a dog with red collar signed Chardin upper left, attributed to French artist Paul Louis Leger Chardin (1833-1918) realized $7,040. It was mounted in its original gilt frame at 15 by 13 inches. Condition was deemed very good, as was certainly the portrait’s subject. A private buyer in Michigan is the dog’s new owner.

The sale, totaling about $150,000, bridged Art Deco to Art Nouveau and then some. The sell-through was 60 percent, according to owner Rick Kaplan, who uses LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. A rare Tiffany Studios Favrile “Vines & Leaves” vase sold for $4,480. The vase was signed “LCT 611B” and featured a dark blue ground with gold shading, gradually getting stronger from bottom to top. Decorated with hearts and vines, it was of the larger size, 9 inches tall and 5 inches wide.

An Art Deco floral vase by Camille Faure (1874-1956) brought $4,160. Heavily enameled with a variety of flowers, it was signed at the bottom side “C. Faure Limoges” and stood 12 inches tall.

The same amount was attained by a natural malachite large chest in mint condition with bronze décor. It had a hinged lid and was decorated with gilt bronze decor in the corners and top center, each having a center stone. Gilt bronze handles as well as gilt bronze feet were additional features of the 14-by-9¾-by-6-inch chest.

Also gaveling for $4,160 was a rare vase with silver overlay attributed to Tiffany Studios, circa 1900. The iridescent double gourd vase with sterling silver overlay featured glass that was mainly yellow with dark red and gold feathering decorating the lower three-quarters of the vase. The sterling front section had a full feather peacock with ornate scrolling sides, and the top was capped with a pierced, carved sterling collar. Because the bottom of the 8-inch-tall vase could not be removed without possibly damaging it, the auction house could only attribute it to Tiffany Studios.

Daum Nancy was represented in the sale by a cameo lamp with the base and the shade in yellow, green and dark green colors. Fetching $3,840, it depicted on its scenic shade, square-shaped shade trees, mountains in the distance and a lake. It was signed in cameo on the shade Daum Nancy with the Cross of Lorraine.

Two other lots realized $3,840. One was a Karl Griesbaum mechanical singing bird box, an unusual German example, 4¼ by 3 by 3 inches, with silvered bronze detailing in pristine condition and working order with a crisp sound. In its compartment drawer was the all-important original bird key.

And a Louis Icart (1888-1950) “Woman Reading By Lamp” oil on board from the “Red Series. Scene” depicted a woman sitting next to a floor lamp in an interior. Signed lower left, Louis Icart, it was mounted in a gilt frame and measured 7-3/8 by 5 inches.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. Don’t fret if you were not the successful winner of the dog painting. Kaplan assures us that there will be more cats and dogs represented in art in the next sale, which is set for February 18. For further information, 626-529-5775 or www.treasureseekerauction.com.