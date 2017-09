DENVER, PENN. — The top result in Morphy’s September 16-17 toy and doll sale was a large Felix the Cat Frolic platform toy. Estimated $20/40,000, it attracted a total of 23 bids before heading out the door at $44,450.

The toy from the Gary Selmonsky collection is lithographed tin featuring a central Felix figure 9 inches tall. Two smaller Felix figures in back are each 5 inches tall and the two red mice being pursued are 4 inches tall. In the windup action, Felix moves his legs when the toy operates. Made in the United States by J. Chein, it is one of only four known examples. Contributing to its scarcity is the fact that at an overall size of 13 1/4 by 10 3/4 inches, it was too easily breakable, and it was likely in production for only one year (1926) due to breakage factor.

A complete review of this sale will appear in an upcoming issue.