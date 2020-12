BOONTON, N.J. – A Victorian carriage clock by London maker Charles Frodsham sold well above estimate at Millea Bros’ three-day Select Sale when it brought $39,600. The clock came with an estimate of $4/6,000. In a foliate-engraved gilt-brass gorge case with white enamel face and Roman numeral numbering, the example came from the collection of Dr Leonard Hamilton, a researcher who played a role in the discovery of the structure of DNA. Hamilton’s estate included other important art in the sale.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.