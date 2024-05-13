Fritz Scholder Leads Santa Fe Art Auction With ‘Another Dream Horse’ Bronze

SANTA FE, N.M. — Fritz Scholder’s (Luiseño, 1937-2005) “Another Dream Horse,” bronze (1991) led Santa Fe Art Auction’s May 8-9 Art of the West sale, pulling in $9,150, including buyer’s premium, against a $4/6,000 estimate. Edition 16 of 16, the figure measured 19½ by 23 by 9 inches. Proceeds from its sale are going to benefit the William King Museum of Art, in Abingdon, Va., where collector Gene Worrell had a strong relationship. Not the usual stance that steeds adopt in artist depictions, this horse is imagined resting on the ground. That’s only expected from the paradoxical Fritz Scholder, who although enrolled as a member of the Luiseño tribe, often proclaimed he was not Native American. His works evoke a skewed commentary on the usual stereotypes of indigenous peoples. The overall sale featured an eclectic selection of artworks celebrating the iconic landscapes, history, figures and wildlife of the American West with sculpture, paintings and works on paper by classic and contemporary masters. A more extensive review will follow.