DALLAS — At Heritage’s Illustration Art auction on Friday, October 13, two new world records were set in a sale that brought a total of $1,067,953.

A new auction record for Robert McGinnis (American, b. 1926), whose “Casino Royale,” original DVD illustration, 2002, a gouache and pencil on board, sold for $47,500. And, a new all-time auction record was set for artist Patrick Nagel (American, 1945-1984), when his acrylic on canvas, titled “Bold,” sold for $200,000. The previous record of $161,000 for Nagel was also set by Heritage.

