Fresh & Fashionable Finds Flourish At Litchfield Auctions

Review by Carly Timpson

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — Litchfield County Auctions’ November 20 sale, billed as Jewelry, Couture & Luxury Gifts, presented 198 lots of fashion-forward items and other fine objects. Litchfield Auctions’ marketing specialist Tania Kirkman noted, “almost every lot met or exceeded the low estimate; many sold well above estimated prices.” Indeed, the sale exceeded its overall high estimate of $170,310 and, with 97 percent sold, realized a total of $220,681.

The auction excitement started early with luxurious jewelry offerings to lead the sale. Achieving the highest price overall was a diamond-encrusted 18K white gold C de Cartier necklace. Bringing $22,100 against a $10/20,000 estimate, this heavy diamond collar featured 84 C-form links, each containing seven round diamonds, for a total of 588 diamonds weighing approximately 4.2 carats. The 18-inch-long necklace was from the collection of a “renowned fashion executive” in Washington, Conn., per the auction catalog, and sold to an Invaluable bidder.

Cartier was also the maker of an 18K yellow gold cuff bracelet designed by Jean Dinh Van that came from the same collection. A kinetic 18K white gold ring was affixed to the cuff with a semi-circle white gold loop. The interior of the gold cuff was signed “Cartier 18K Dinh Van” and etched “16470.” The catalog noted that it was in very good condition with only “light scratching around [the] white gold ring.” An online buyer claimed the bracelet for $19,500 — more than three times its high estimate — and was underbid by others online and a phone bidder.

“That’s a lot of bracelet,” remarked staff member Gary Osborn about an 18K yellow gold Gucci knot bracelet. Stamped “Gucci / Italy / 750,” the piece weighed 144.6 grams — nearly a third of a pound. Also hailing from the Washington, Conn., collection, this acid-tested gold bracelet was missing its clasp but was otherwise in good condition. Bidding on Live Auctioneers, the buyer took it home for $10,075, just cracking its high estimate.

Another diamond and gold necklace from the collection, this one without a maker’s mark, brought $5,850, selling to an Invaluable bidder. The 18K yellow gold collar necklace had 51 graduating links, each with clusters of 9 diamonds for a total of 465 diamonds, including those on the clasp. As the links were graduated, so were the diamonds, which ranged from 1.65 millimeters to 3 millimeters. Weighing nearly 70 grams, the 17-inch-long necklace had some condition flaws, but it was still bid to $5,850 ($2/4,000).

The fashion executive didn’t only consign jewelry — the two most sought-after china sets in this auction came from the same collection. Though the set’s estimate range was just $200/400, pre-sale interest foretold the success of an Anna Weatherly Designs porcelain dinner service. Comprising 42 pieces, the parcel gilt dishes included dinner plates with tulip and butterfly designs, dinner plates with bug and butterfly designs and salad or dessert plates with vegetable and bug designs. The underside of the dishes were marked “Anna Weatherly Designs / Hand Painted in Hungary.” After a fierce round of bidding, the table was set for $6,500.

A more formal set, these from Royal Crown Derby in the Olde Avesbury pattern, were claimed at $6,110. Adorned with various birds of paradise, peacocks and assorted flora, the 233-piece dinner service included an array of round and octagonal plates as well as soup bowls, tea cups and saucers, platters, serving bowls, gravy boats, a mixing bowl and a lidded tureen.

Other luxury offerings included a men’s Patek Phillippe Gondolo watch. This circa 1930s watch, in 18K yellow gold on a brown alligator leather strap, went to a Live Auctioneers buyer for $8,125. The silvered rectangular dial was inset with a subsidiary seconds dial, both with gold-tone hands and Arabic numbers. The face read “Patek Phillipe & Co / Genève” and the reverse of the gold case was stamped “Patek Phillippe / Geneve / Swiss / 0.750.”

