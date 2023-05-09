Frequent Krieghoff Scene Leads Grogan’s Two-Day Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BOSTON — Day one of Grogan’s May 6-7 sale was devoted to fine art with day two to fine jewelry. An action-packed genre painting by Canadian artist Cornelius David Krieghoff led the two-day sale, bringing $212,500. “Running the Toll Gate” was a scene that Krieghoff painted more than 30 times, always with slight variations, but few are known today. More than two dozen paintings sold for more than $10,000. Topping the jewelry offerings were two platinum and diamond rings, one of which realized $87,500. The second, earning $53,125, brought the same price as a platinum, Burmese ruby, seed pearl, and diamond necklace. Like the fine art section, many pieces of jewelry brought five-figure prices. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a more extensive report will follow.